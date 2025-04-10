Trendy hair dyeing from the 2010s is popular again, just like Beckham

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Instagram.com/victoriabeckham

In a world where trends change every day, there is one woman who always knows what will be in fashion tomorrow. And this time, Victoria Beckham made the move we didn't expect: she returned to the look that her style has been associated with since the 2010s.



Victoria Beckham's new trendy hairstyle

The celebrity showed off her new hairstyle at the family celebration — an ombre with a soft color transition and a bob cut. And although this dyeing already seemed forgotten, now it looks fresher. Especially in Victoria's performance.

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria. Photo: Instagram.com/victoriabeckham

Interestingly, the designer has long been faithful to short hair — her perfect bob look has become cult. But over the past few years, she has been gradually letting her hair go and opting for longer, softer shapes. And here's an unexpected twist: Beckham shortened her length again and returned to her familiar, habitual style. And I must say, it suits her no less than before.

Earlier, she had already hinted at changes — she lightened the front strands a little, played with color. But now she's decided to go bold. Her new ombre is one of the lightest versions we've seen of her in the last 15 years.

Victoria Beckham at 44 years old. Photo: Instagram.com/victoriabeckham

It should be noted that in the 2010s, ombre was at its peak — everyone wore it. But not everyone managed to do it accurately. Due to abrupt transitions and home dyeing, many people faced overdried, brittle hair. Today, this dyeing is making a comeback, but in a different quality, with soft lines, lively shine, and professional performance.

And the bob is a timeless classic. It adds elegance and daring to the look at the same time, and looks great in combination with jeans or classic clothes.

