Trendy hair shades for men in 2025 — what's in trend now

The blonde. Photo: Freepik

Previously, many people thought that dyeing your hair was something not quite "manly". But those days are long gone. Now it is a common thing for anyone — regardless of age, profession or preferences. Hair dye has become a new way to tell the world something about yourself without words.

Channel 24 writes about it.

Today, dyeing is not just a color change. It's a mood, a way to change your mood, reboot, or simply stand out from the crowd. And among the famous men, there are those who know perfectly well how to emphasize their individuality with the help of hair color.

Celebrities who are not afraid to change their hair color

Johnny Depp

He never has one consistent look. He changes hairstyles, colors, styles, and it all looks organic. From dark, almost black, to light blonde, Johnny knows how to create the new version of himself without losing his charm.

Johnny Depp. Photo: screenshot from the video

Justin Timberlake

Ever since his boy band days, Justin has not shied away from bright solutions. First, it was platinum blonde, and then warm, natural shades. His example proves that changing hair color is not only about appearance, but also about mood.

Justin Timberlake. Photo from Instagram

David Beckham

His hairstyles are always in trend. Beckham is not afraid to try something new, and hair colors are no exception. His experiments often become fashion hits that inspire men around the world.

David Beckham. Photo from Instagram

How to choose the right paint

Look at your natural color. It matters. If you want lighter, you will have to lighten it. A dark color looks better when you choose rich shades.

Also, note that if your hair is dry or damaged, it is better to choose a dye with care components, without aggressive substances. If your hair is healthy, you can choose bolder options with bright pigments.

Earlier, we wrote about the trendy hair color that is in trend — this is the hairstyle worn by J.Lo.

We also reported what other hair color everyone is talking about in 2025.