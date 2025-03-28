Trendy hair color chosen by stars in 2025

J.Lo. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

This spring, soft and natural colors are in fashion rather than bright experiments. One of the hottest hair shades is caramel. It seems to be created to catch the sunlight and gently shimmer in every movement.

Vogue magazine wrote about it.

Caramel hair is a major spring hit

It's also called "burnt sugar" — and it's very accurate. Warm, deep, with a slight shine — it adds softness and expressiveness to the face. It looks especially beautiful on dark brown or chestnut hair, adding warmth and volume without a sharp color change. It is ideal if the shade is close to your natural color, then the strands look as lively and natural as possible.

A trendy hair shade. Photo from Instagram

Caramel is not a newcomer to the world of trends, but right now it is at the peak of popularity again. The reason is simple: this color can easily adapt to different looks. If you have fair skin with a warm undertone, it will be perfect. But even if you have a colder skin tone, caramel strands can look very impressive, the main thing is to choose the right balance of warmth and ash in the color.

J.Lo. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

By the way, this particular shade is adored by the stars. J.Lo., Beyoncé, Sofía Vergara — all of them have chosen caramel for their curls more than once. And for good reason: it looks expensive, well-groomed, and at the same time light and natural.

According to hairdresser Roberto Vitaro, caramel looks best on light blonde or copper-golden hair. If you dream of updating your hair, but without radical changes, caramel strands or balayage can be an ideal option. And if you also choose a shoulder-length haircut or a long bob, the effect will be even more expressive. The light plays on the strands, and the hair looks mobile and voluminous.

Earlier, we wrote about what haircuts are actual this season.

We also reported on the new hair dyeing technique offered by stylists.