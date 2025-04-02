Expensive-Looking Hair Color — Try the New Trend

Girls with different hair colors. Photo: Freepik

Spring always inspires change, and one of the most popular ideas among girls is to update your appearance. If you also want to change something, why not start with a new coloring? This season, chestnut shades are in trend, and one of the most stylish options is ganache brunette coloring.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the new hair shade in more detail.

What is ganache brunette coloring?

Imagine a rich chocolate color with the addition of warm caramel-red strands. This shade resembles a delicious chocolate ganache used in desserts, and that is how stylists named it. The main color is deep, dark chocolate, which from the middle of the hair length gently turns into warmer caramel shades. Such a contrast of shades makes the hair bright, but does not overload the look.

Ganache brunette coloring. Photo from Instagram

Ganache brunette is perfect for spring — it's warm and deep, but not too dark. This coloring gives the hair a chic shine and has a very noble look. Many have already noticed this trend among celebrities, in particular Margaret Qualley, who appeared on the red carpet of the Oscar 2025 with this shade.

How to achieve this effect

Explain to your colorist that you want a chocolate shade with light caramel highlights. The base color should be dark and deep, and the highlights should be enough to be noticeable but not too bright or coppery. It is very important that the strands do not become too warm, otherwise the natural effect will be lost. The coloring technique can be different: you can do balayage or highlighting, depending on what suits you better.

