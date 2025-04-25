How to put together a basic wardrobe for the summer — items that will definitely come in handy

A girl in a summer look. Photo: Freepik

Summer is on its way, which means it's time to refresh your wardrobe and get ready for the new season. If winter is about comfort and the warm embrace of clothes, summer is about lightness, freedom, and the opportunity to play with colors, shapes, and textures.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what trendy items will come in handy this summer.

Fashionable basics for summer 2025

Dresses

A summer wardrobe without a dress is like having no sun on the beach. This year, designers decided that it was time to go beyond the usual: pastel colors, asymmetry, light fabrics fluttering in the wind, and transparent accents. There are options for those who love minimalism and for those who are ready to experiment.

Dress. Photo from Instagram

Tops

In summer, you can't do without tops. The basic ones are always in style, but this year it's more interesting to look at atypical styles. Bandeau, linen versions, lace, and models with ties are in fashion. There are minimalist ones for lovers of classics, and there are those that will definitely attract attention. For any mood and look, choose what you like best.

Top. Photo from Instagram

Skirts

As soon as it gets warm, skirts regain their top positions. This summer, the more options, the better. Transparent, long to the heels, silk, deconstructive cut — you can mix with any shoes and accessories. And most importantly, without restrictions and rules.

Red skirt. Photo from Instagram

Bags

A bag is not just an item for small things, it is the main accent in a look. This summer, designers suggest playing with shapes, colors, and materials. Betting on the unusual is the way to go.

Big bag. Photo from Instagram

Shoes

This season is all about lightness. Heeled flats, leather ballet flats, sandals with thin straps, or mesh shoes are all about summer 2025. Choose those pairs that will give you comfort and complement your look. Here, one pair can make a whole look, and that's a fact.

Sandals. Photo from Instagram

Swimsuits

The beach season is almost here, so it's time to choose a swimsuit. But the main thing is not trends, but what you will feel comfortable in. There is a choice: bikinis, monokinis, nude, or bright options — there is something for everyone.

Swimsuit. Photo from Instagram

Knitwear

Thin cardigans, polo shirts with sleeves, or lightweight jumpers are the perfect choice for evening walks. Ideal for those moments when you want to meet the breeze in style.

Knitwear suits. Photo from Instagram

Summer is the time to play with style, try new things, and be bolder in your fashion choices.

