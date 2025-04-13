The perfect basic shirt — How to wear and what to combine with

A woman in a shirt. Photo: Freepik

A white or blue basic shirt is a must-have in your wardrobe, just like a little black dress. This season, they will be the best basis for stylish, sophisticated and thoughtful looks.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the most popular shirts for spring 2025.

What shirts to wear this spring

A basic white shirt will be the main attribute of many looks this spring and summer. It will go perfectly with animal prints. It can be combined with leopard pants as well as cow prints. You can wear it with a skirt or pants and it will look good with stylish shorts. You can complete the look with black heels and a hobo bag.

Since mixing textures is the main technique for spring looks, a cotton shirt will look great with leather pieces. Don't think it's too formal. You can always loosen up your look by adding ballet flats instead of heels.

A plain shirt will also be the perfect complement to festive outfits. You will surprise everyone with your look by combining such a shirt with a sparkly skirt, top and a jacket.

In general, you can experiment a lot with basic shirts because they go with almost everything. The main thing is to find your own style and make your look irresistible..

