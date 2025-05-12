Jeans that are always relevant — Kate Middleton's look proves it

Kate Middleton and her husband William. Photo: screenshot of the video

When people think of skinny jeans, they often think of Kate Moss or Alexa Chung. But one of the most consistent fans of skinny jeans is Catherine, Princess of Wales. And to be honest, she doesn't just wear them — she makes them part of her style for years. In her case, skinny jeans are not a one-season fad, but a reliable wardrobe staple.

Catherine Middleton and her love of jeans

Catherine first stepped out in skinny jeans before her wedding to William. She wore them to university, to horse shows and on private trips with her family. The choice is always the same — classic dark skinny jeans by Massimo Dutti, which she knows how to present both understatedly and with British sophistication.

Recently, during an official visit to Scotland, Catherine once again chose her favorite pair of skinny jeans. This time, she paired them with hiking boots, a chambray shirt and an elegant herringbone jacket. The whole look was as practical as possible, yet very stylish — without pathos, but with character. It is easy to imagine a woman walking with children and a future queen.

Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo: Vogue

Catherine arrived by helicopter with Prince William to begin a two-day trip to the islands. They were greeted with bagpipes and applause, but even on this solemn day — their wedding anniversary — there were no lavish dinners or balls. Catherine wore only a simple Cartier watch, a gift from William a few years ago. And instead of celebrating, they met with local farmers and artisans and made an important announcement: two grants from their foundation will go toward restoring community centers.

Catherine and her husband. Photo: Vogue

And that’s the essence of her approach — not merely showing up for the cameras, but making a meaningful impact. The modern royal couple isn’t about grand declarations; they focus on tangible results. Their version of royalty is grounded in quiet strength, consistency, and purpose. Much like Catherine’s beloved jeans: understated, reliable, and perfectly functional — nothing flashy, just what truly works.

