Kendall Jenner’s gray suit look proves basics are back in style

Sometimes you just don’t want to spend time putting together an outfit. No color matching, no searching for a statement piece — just something comfortable, stylish, and effortlessly put together. That’s where a timeless fashion trick comes in: pairing basic wardrobe staples. The kind we all own — jeans, white tees, classic trousers, and simple blazers.

Easy outfit formulas for everyday style

One standout example? A gray tailored suit paired with a basic T-shirt — recently spotted on the streets of Paris worn by none other than Kendall Jenner. During a shoot, she was seen in a relaxed-fit suit featuring wide-leg palazzo trousers and a masculine blazer. It wasn’t dramatic or overdone — just cool, urban, and effortless. Instead of a button-down, she wore a plain white tee. The result? Undeniably chic.

The secret lies in the balance. The suit adds structure and seriousness, while the T-shirt keeps things relaxed and free. Add a belt, a minimalist handbag, loafers or heels — and the outfit is complete. Simple, yet it looks straight out of a fashion editorial.

This season, gray suits have become a designer favorite. They’ve shown up in collections from Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Dior, and Victoria Beckham. Some go classic with wide trousers, others play with silhouette or swap pants for pencil skirts. Different styles, same idea: simplicity that looks expensive.

Fashion is no longer about complexity. It’s about comfort that looks curated — even if you got dressed in five minutes.

