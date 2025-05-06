Butter yellow to chocolate: the must-have fashion colors of summer 2025

A fashionable stylish look. Photo: Freepik

This summer, designers are giving our eyes a break — instead of loud, neon hues, the season’s color palette offers elegance and softness. Calm, deep, and warm tones are making a comeback, blending effortlessly into everyday wardrobes. All you need is to find the shade that resonates with you.

Top fashion colors for summer clothing

Butter yellow

Warm and soft, like sunlight filtering through a heavy curtain. Fashion lovers around the world are already wearing it. It’s perfect for light suits, loose trousers, and silk shirts. A great alternative to beige when you want a fresh yet understated look.

Chloé. Photo: Vogue

Sky blue

This shade evokes coolness, ease, and an ocean breeze. There’s something calming about it. It looks ideal on flowing fabrics, summer dresses, tunics, and oversized shirts. It pairs beautifully with white, light gray, and pastel green. It resembles a perfectly clear, cloudless sky.

Prabal Gurung. Photo: Vogue

Powder pink

Delicate like a flower petal. It doesn’t scream for attention but adds a graceful touch. Great for romantic outfits, basic T-shirts, skirts, and even blazers. This pink is for those who appreciate detail and want a soft, refined look.

Khaite. Photo: Vogue

Tangerine

For bold personalities who want to stay vibrant even in the heat. This shade is like a sunset or an iced drink on a hot day. It works best for accents — dresses, bags, or even shoes. It brings an instant energy boost.

Burberry. Photo: Vogue

Chocolate

Dark, deep, and sophisticated. There’s a cozy yet elegant quality to it. Suitable for trousers, vests, dresses, and even suits.

Gucci. Photo: Vogue

It pairs well with pastels, especially pink and blue — together, they create a stylish and slightly unexpected combination.

