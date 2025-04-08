The cult print in clothes that comes back every spring — stylish ideas for looks

Striped shirt. Photo: Freepik

There are some clothes that just don't age. A small black dress, ideal jeans, a white shirt. And, of course, the striped pattern that the French have made iconic. In 2025, the Breton stripe is with us again, and this time it's not somewhere in the background, but in the lead role. It's worn by everyone from fashion influencers to stars on the red carpet.

How to wear a Breton stripe this spring

Look with a twist

Instead of wearing a stripe from head to toe, choose one item — for example, a top or skirt — and make it the main focus. And choose something neutral to go with it: linen trousers, a light jacket, white sneakers. It will look stylish, not overwhelming.

Striped top. Photo from Instagram

Top and pants — a timeless classic

The standard formula that always works. But in 2025, it's better to choose more interesting styles: palazzo pants, tops with voluminous sleeves or textured fabrics. This mix looks modern and not boring.

Top and pants. Photo from Instagram

With shorts

Striped long sleeve + shorts is a summer formula. For a less banal look, leave one part of the top tucked in. This little trick adds casual chic and creates an interesting play of lines.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

On unexpected items

Don't stop at the vest. Stripes now appear on everything: silk dresses, hats, ballet flats. And even on bags. A small detail and the whole look will sparkle in a new way.

Thus, the Breton stripe in 2025 is no longer just a memory of the past. It is a tool that will help you create your own unique style. Don't be afraid to experiment, because this is how fashion is born.

