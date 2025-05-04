Beige blazers are trending — here’s how to wear one in 2025

A girl in a beige jacket. Photo: Freepik

A beige blazer isn’t just a timeless classic — this spring, it’s the star of every stylish wardrobe and isn’t going anywhere. Everyone’s wearing it: from office professionals to street-style icons. And with so many variations available, there’s a perfect one for everyone.

Vogue named the most iconic blazers of the season.

Advertisement

Blazers you can wear every single day

Oversized with charm

Oversized blazers are now about more than just comfort — they’re about chic. Loose cuts, asymmetrical lines, and airy fabrics make them perfect for warm weather. They pair beautifully with white jeans — straight, flared, or even distressed.

Asymmetrical jacket. Photo: Vogue

Waist-defining styles

These blazers accentuate the figure and look great with slip dresses, pencil skirts, or slim trousers. The effect is both elegant and very modern.

Jacket with an accent at the waist. Photo: Vogue

Details make the difference

A blazer with gold buttons or brooches is perfect for anyone who wants to look striking with minimal effort. Just add a white shirt and tailored pants, and you’re ready to go. In this look, the blazer is the main event.

Stylish blazer. Photo: Vogue

Boho ease

Surprisingly, the beige blazer makes a great match with romantic dresses — especially lacy, crochet, or embroidered ones. Throw it on and head to a party or a festival.

Boho jacket. Photo: Vogue

Checks never fail

A beige checked blazer easily adapts to any style. It pairs well with jeans, tees, and mini skirts — perfect for casual, everyday looks like grabbing coffee with a friend.

A checkered jacket. Photo: Vogue

No lapels

A standout trend this season: lapel-free blazers. Minimalist and sharp, with defined shoulders that boost confidence. Wear them open over a crop top or bralette for a chic, summery vibe.

Jacket without lapels. Photo: Vogue

Short sleeves

More than just a blazer, this is the ultra-practical alternative to a light jacket. It works with jeans, skirts, even a black dress — offering endless outfit possibilities.

Short-sleeved jacket. Photo: Vogue

A beige blazer won’t let you down. It works for both work and date nights — it all depends on your mood and creativity.

Earlier, we wrote about lace gloves that elevate any outfit.

We also covered women’s suits that add extra charm this season.