Lace gloves are back in fashion in 2025 — wear them even with jeans

Gloves in the look. Photo: Freepik

Every season, something special appears — the detail that immediately stands out and gets to the heart of trends. In 2025, this element was the ladylike style — the embodiment of elegance and femininity, but without frills. Everything looks restrained and sophisticated. Fitted jackets, soft copper skirts, shoes with neat heels, and elegant bags. But the main star is the gloves. Yes, they are. And not for the cold, but for beauty.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the new trend.

Advertisement

When did gloves first become a trend?

Gloves are an accessory with character and history. In the 1920s, they were worn according to the rules: short ones during the day and long ones in the evening if the dress revealed the arms or back. In the post-war years, Christian Dior brought them back into fashion, making them part of the legendary new look. And again, almost a century later, they are back, but in a new way.

Exquisite gloves. Photo from Instagram

In the spring-summer 2025 collections, designers made gloves not only a romantic but also a modern accent. Instead of dense materials, they used lightweight lace. Openwork models — black or white, long or short — can be easily integrated even into your everyday wardrobe. You don't have to wait for a party. You can safely wear them with jeans and a jacket, which will also look spectacular.

Gloves in the look. Photo from Instagram

If you want something bolder, combine classic lace gloves with a leather jacket, wide trousers or even chunky boots. And don't take off your jewellery: rings, bracelets — all this will only emphasize your style.

By the way, another piece of good news: modern brands have thought about convenience. Many models now have sensor inserts, so you can safely use your phone without taking off your gloves. In general, in a world where accessories often disappear behind bright images, gloves have become the touch that adds completeness, intelligence, and sophisticated chic to the image.

Earlier, we wrote about which bag unexpectedly became a hit this season.

We also told you how fashionable it is to wear a watch in 2025.