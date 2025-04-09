How fashionistas are wearing a watch in 2025 — not the way you're used to it

A woman's watch on her wrist. Photo: Freepik

In modern fashion, a watch is no longer just a device for measuring time. It is a part of the look, an element that can tell more about a person than clothes or shoes. And now an unexpected question has come to the fore again: is it okay to wear a watch over the sleeve instead of under?

This question was answered in Vogue.

Advertisement

How to wear a watch in 2025

This trick became a hot topic again after the Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 show in Paris. The models walked in looks where the watch was not just an appropriate accessory, but the main accent. The model inspired by the old Monterey design, the first Louis Vuitton watch that appeared back in 1988, attracted particular attention. It was created by Italian architect Gaia Aulenti. She also created the interior of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, and designed car dealerships and even a mountain chalet for Gianni Agnelli.

By the way, it was Gianni Agnelli, the legendary Fiat boss, who first glorified the idea of wearing a watch over a cuff. It is said that it was because he did not like tight cuffs. But later it became his "signature" — bold and very recognisable. And now, a decade later, this feature is back on the catwalks.

Louis Vuitton autumn-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

At the Louis Vuitton show, watches appeared directly on shirts with expressive shoulders or against the background of bright turtlenecks. One watch was even hung around the neck in a miniature handbag as a pendant. And it looked not strange at all, but very stylish.

Louis Vuitton autumn-winter 2025/2026 collection. Photo: Vogue

Interestingly, today the brand is actively rethinking its watches. For example, the Tambour model, which was updated by Jean Arnault (yes, the son of the very same Bernard Arnault), made its debut on the catwalk. The new watches have character, a clear style and remain true to the brand's spirit.

It is also important that designers have started to think about women in watch fashion. However, if you wear a watch over your sleeve, you need to create a contrast. For example, a chunky watch on a thin fabric or a glittery watch on a strict jacket. And the Tibi brand even went further: they made special slits in the sleeves so that the watch does not interfere and at the same time attracts attention.

Earlier, we wrote about the trendy detail for pants this year.

We also reported on jewellery trends that celebrities are actively following.