No fashionable look in 2025 will be complete without this detail

In the spring-summer 2025 season, fringes came back into fashion and did so loudly, prominently, and on a grand scale. They were not just added to collections, but rethought, reinterpreted, and shown in a completely new light. They became the main accent in dresses, coats, skirts, and even accessories.

Fringes as the main accent in the look

Woven, knitted, silk, leather — designers experimented with materials as much as they could. Chanel and Alaïa feature long fringes that fly away with every movement, adding a theatricality to the look. And Saint Laurent, on the contrary, is minimalist and only hints at this trend. At Moschino, fringes adorn the hem of dresses, and at Proenza Schouler, they play the role of the main element of the image.

Coats and jackets with fringes on the sleeves or on the back have become especially popular — they immediately hint at the Wild West style, but at the same time look very modern. At Chloé and Isabel Marant, the fringes are long, bold, and liven up even the simplest of clothes. They move with the body and create the feeling of a lively, dynamic image.

Another trend is the fringed skirt. The main thing here is to strike a balance. If the bottom is already accented, then it is better to choose a simpler top: a plain top, a basic shirt or a knitted jumper. And the shoes can be either elegant or rough, depending on your mood.

And if you are not yet ready to dive into the fringe story, start with accessories. For example, a bag with a fringe, and you are already in the trend. Such accessories were in the collections of Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta, and look stylish and impressive. Another option for jewellery is fringed, like at Dries Van Noten.

