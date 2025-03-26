Key Jewelry Trends for Spring/Summer 2025 — What's IN

A woman wearing jewelry. Photo: Freepik

This spring, jewelry that blends classic elegance with modern accents is in vogue. The approach to accessories has recently evolved, and this season, bold, extravagant pieces that highlight femininity and grace are taking center stage, according to Vogue.

The most fashionable jewelry for Spring 2025

Hoop earrings

This spring, hoop earrings have become a major jewelry trend. They are making a comeback in updated designs that work for all styles.

They were the star accessory at Paris Fashion Week, and model Hailey Bieber set the trend by repeatedly appearing in public with looks that made hoop earrings unique.

Hailey Bieber wearing hoop earrings. Photo: Vogue

Cuff bracelets

These bracelets have become a real hit with celebrities and fashion bloggers. They add boldness and elegance to a look and stay relevant for many seasons. So if you have one, it's time to take it out, just like the spectacular Kate Moss.

Kate Moss wearing cuff bracelets. Photo: Vogue

The model accessorized her look, which consisted of a velvet jacket and sheer blouse, with cuffed bracelets.

Anklets

Anklets are associated with warm weather, the season of short skirts and sunny walks. Such accessories add lightness, elegance and a slightly relaxed atmosphere to the look.

Such bracelets were noticed by the guests of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025/26 show, who added the decoration to a stylish mini dress in bright pink with a jacket and black heels.

Anklet is trending. Photo: Vogue

Ear cuffs

The ear cuff creates a spectacular look without piercing the ears. It can be combined with other earrings or ear jewelry to create a fashionable layered look. So if you want to emphasize your look and accentuate the curve of your ears, the ear cuff will help you do that, just like Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin.

Charlotte Cardin wearing ear cuffs. Photo: Vogue

Fashion is cyclical, and from time to time, trends from previous years come back, and the best advice will be to rely on your sense of style and choose the jewelry or looks that you will like.

