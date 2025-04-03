The most relevant bag of the season — all attention to slouchy

A girl with a bag. Photo: Freepik

The slouchy bag is exactly the kind of thing that will become a favorite this spring for everyone who loves comfort but also wants to look stylish. The name speaks for itself: "slouchy" means soft, a little careless, as if unintentionally stylish. This accessory indicates good taste.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

This season's trendy bag model

Spring-summer 2025 will undoubtedly be marked by large bags. If until recently everyone was chasing microformats, now it's the other way around. The bigger the better. Such giant bags have already become a must-have on the streets of fashion capitals, appearing in the hands of trendsetters and in streetstyle chronicles.

Slouchy bag. Photo from Instagram

Among the most desirable models are Falabella by Stella McCartney or the new Aventure star by Miu Miu.

The idea is simple: if you want to look relaxed, then feel free to take a slouchy bag. Better yet, carry it under your arm like a clutch. This is exactly what stylists recommend doing in 2025, because it gives the image that special "relaxed confidence" that is impossible to ignore.

And if you want even more trendy details, you should pay attention to soft hobo bags, which are again at the peak of popularity. They have a looser shape and perfectly complement spring looks.

Hobo bags. Photo from Instagram

As for the colors, brown is the best choice. But if you want a choice, then feel free to look towards deep burgundy, bright yellow, rich green, as well as delicate gray or Mocha Mousse. Bonus: chains, pendants, textures — the more details, the better.

Earlier we wrote about what kind of bag can be a good replacement for Birkin.

We also reported on the cult boho bag from the 2000s that is worth having this year.