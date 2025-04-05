Stylish bags for Spring/Summer 2025 — Trends from the 90s are back

A woman with a stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

This season, minimalist bags from the 90s have made a loud statement. Bright colors, unusual lines and structured shapes will successfully complement your looks and give them a modern look, according to Vogue.

The most popular bags for Spring/Summer 2025 from the 90s

Minimalism is often the key to a stylish and charming look. Despite its simplicity, it will complement your outfit and give it that "spark". Black or white bags will be among the most popular this season. They exude a classic yet modern style.

A stylish black bag. Photo: Vogue

A white classic style bag. Photo: Vogue

In addition to classic colors, this spring and summer, red bags will be a real hit, as they go well with casual and festive looks.

A minimalist red bag for Spring/Summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

It is impossible not to notice the chocolate leather model with a wide one-shoulder strap and well-structured shapes. Furthermore, it looks perfect with a stylish trench coat and loafers.

A chocolate bag for Spring/Summer. Photo: Vogue

All of the above models fit perfectly into this season's trends. If you have bags from the 90s in good condition, you should style them and complement your outfits with such unique items.

