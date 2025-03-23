Large bags — Trend that will conquer 2025

A beautiful woman with a stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

Mini handbags that barely fit a cell phone are a thing of the past. In 2025, big bags have become a must-have — stylish, comfortable and incredibly practical. This is the accessory that comes in handy every day: in the city, at work, on trips, or just out for a walk. The most important is that it holds everything you need and looks elegant at the same time.

Novyny.LIVE is ready to name the handbag brands that will be very popular this season.

What models of spacious bags are worthy of attention in 2025

Brands offered their vision of a modern, roomy bag. The Row's Margaux is now a favorite — it is characterized by high-quality materials, laconic design and true versatility. This is the kind of bag that will fit perfectly into your wardrobe and will be appropriate in different situations.

Margaux by The Row. Photo from Instagram

Another notable model of the season is the Buckle by Prada — it combines classic and modern, continuing the style of the brand's iconic bags. It has an understated, elegant and practical look — just what you need for every day or formal occasions.

Prada bag. Photo from Instagram

Also, relevant are Bottega Veneta's Andiamo and Ciao Ciao bags, which immediately catch the eye with their shape and sophisticated structure. Other trendy models include Balenciaga's Le City, Miu Miu's Aventure and Hermès' famous Birkin, which has only strengthened its position as a timeless classic over the years.

Fashionable bag from Bottega Veneta. Photo from Instagram

After the pandemic, people's attitudes toward accessories changed: while before most people focused on compact models, now they value functionality more. A large bag offers convenience without sacrificing style. It can easily hold documents, a cosmetic bag, a bottle of water, a book or even a tablet. At the same time, it looks stylish and complements any look.

Roomy bags are no longer just a practical element. Today, it is a stylish detail of the look and a smart investment — something that will remain relevant even as fashions change.

