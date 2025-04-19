3 white shirt outfits that always look stylish in spring

A girl in a white shirt. Photo: Freepik

A crisp white shirt is one of the most versatile wardrobe staples — and spring 2025 is all about styling it in fresh, wearable ways. Whether you prefer casual, flirty, or polished looks, a white shirt can do it all.

Novyny.LIVE breaks down how to style it for any mood or occasion.

Timeless white shirt combinations to try now

White shirt + jeans

A forever classic. Pair your shirt with blue or light-wash jeans for an effortlessly chic look. Skinny, wide-leg, or straight — choose what fits your vibe.

White shirt + mini skirt

Perfect for a flirty and modern outfit. Try an A-line or plaid mini and finish the look with layered necklaces or chunky rings for added personality.

White shirt + tailored trousers

This combo is the definition of smart style. Match with straight-leg or palazzo pants and elevate the look with bold shoes — think pointed-toe boots or elegant ballet flats.

A white shirt is never boring. Play with silhouettes, fabrics, and accessories to create outfits that feel fresh every time you wear it.

