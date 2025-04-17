The hottest women's sandals 2025 — What to wear this summer

Women's sandals. Photo: Pexels

Summer is just around the corner, and it's time to think about footwear that's both chic and comfortable. This season, alongside timeless gladiator sandals and trendy mules, three standout styles are set to dominate. These pairs aren't just practical — they'll be the statement pieces that elevate your summer looks.

What sandals will be fashionable this season

Platform sandals

Fashion is cyclical, and platform sandals will be back this year. Chanel presented tweed sandals with embellishments at their Spring/Summer 2025 show. So lovers of extra-high platforms can safely add them to their look.

Chanel S/S2025. Photo: Vogue

Clogs

Clogs also broke into the trends. They will perfectly complement boho looks. Miu Miu offered a classic patent leather model. Hermès presented a pair with a strap and a "ring" for the thumb.

Miu Miu S/S 2025. Photo: Vogue

Hermès S/S 2025. Photo: Vogue

Neon flip-flops

Flip-flops don't lose their relevance, and will be very popular this summer. Miu Miu offers flats with stable heels with a reference to the 60s. And Chloé presented low-heeled flats with straps.

Chloé S/S 2025. Photo: Vogue

Miu Miu S/S 2025. Photo: Vogue

For everyday wear, you should choose shoes in pastel colors. However, if you want to attract attention and add a twist to your look, don't be afraid to experiment.

