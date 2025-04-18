One bag that goes with everything — the trend chosen by fashionistas

A girl with a bright bag. Photo: Freepik

This spring, suede is not just a trend, but a real fashion obsession. It can be seen everywhere: on catwalks, in street style, on TikTok and Instagram, and most importantly, in the wardrobes of those who are always one step ahead. If you've been wanting to add something special to your bag collection for a long time, now is the time. A colored suede bag is not just an accessory, but a thing that makes the whole look.

Cosmopolitan writes about it.

At the Prada FW25 show, models walked with soft suede bags in deep colors — from mustard to burgundy. Gucci has a similar story: an emphasis on natural textures, muted but expressive colors, and comfortable shapes. It's no coincidence that suede is a perfect match for the new fashion wave, which prefers naturalness, tactility, and emotion.

Prada FW25. Photo: Cosmopolitan

What bag to choose this season

Basic colors that are always in style: warm chocolate, spicy mustard, and grey (by the way, it is this color that is becoming a fashionable substitute for black).

Bagllet. Photo: Cosmopolitan

And now for the uniform. This is what will be most relevant:

Classic baguettes — small, comfortable, easily transitioning from a daytime look to an evening one.

A suede bag is not just about fashion. It's about touching something soft, warm, and cosy. An item that makes even ordinary jeans with a white T-shirt look thoughtful and expensive. And best of all, it won't lose its relevance in a few months. This is an investment in style that will be with us for a long time.

