The iconic shoulder bag from the 2000's conquers the trends

A stylish looking woman with a bag. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is cyclical and from time to time brings back into trends iconic items that were popular several decades ago. This is the case with the XXL shoulder bag, where you can put everything you need.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what makes the iconic bag special.

A popular bag from the 2000s for Spring 2025

For a long time, this bag was forgotten because it was considered outdated and unfashionable. This season, however, it has been given a second chance and has now conquered the catwalks and become a hot hit.

Stylish shoulder bag. Photo from Instagram

Despite the fact that they have been replaced by backpacks, this spring the shoulder bag was effectively presented on the world's catwalks. It allows you to keep your hands free, adding lightness and independence to your look. It can be used for walking around the city and even as a travel bag because it has enough space.

The iconic bag from the 2000s is back. Photo: Vogue

This bag can be worn with both casual and street style. It looks great with a stylish crop top, baggy jeans and a sweatshirt. But it will also look fantastic with a dress and even heels.

