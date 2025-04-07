Bella Hadid's new bag — the main summer 2025 accessory

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

It seems that American supermodel Bella Hadid doesn't need a catwalk to prove who the main style icon is. Just walking down the streets of New York, she manages to set the tone for the coming summer. And she did it with the brand new Valentino bag, which is already in the sights of fashionistas around the world.

The new trendy bag that Bella Hadid is already wearing

For her casual outing, Bella chose the simplest but most thoughtful look. A white top, a white cardigan, her favorite high-waisted jeans — everything looks casual, but every detail works. Particular attention is drawn to the leather cowboy boots.

And it is no coincidence: Bella doesn't hide her passion for horse riding, and her beloved is a pro in equestrian sports. So the cowboy aesthetic in her style is not just a trend, but a part of her life.

Courtesy of Valentino. Photo: Vogue

The accessories are, as always, on point. Black glasses with strict lines, large gold rings, a thin chain — everything works for a stylish, but not oversaturated look. And the cherry on top is the bag that instantly became the main character of this outfit.

The stylish bag. Photo: Vogue

The bag that everyone is already whispering about is the Garavani Nellcôte Bag of Valentino. Soft suede, metal fittings, rivets — everything you need to combine tenderness and character. It seems to have been created to complete the look, which intersects the 90s and modern cowgirl vibe.

It's not just another street style look. It's a masterclass from Bella on how to be yourself and set trends at the same time.

