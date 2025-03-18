Bella Hadid appears in a nostalgic look at Paris Fashion Week, setting the new trend for SS 2025

Bella Hadid. Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid

American supermodel Bella Hadid is back on top, and not just on the runway. After making a big comeback during Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week, when she appeared at the Saint Laurent show in a stylish 80s suit with massive glasses, she continues to attract attention in the new fashion season, Vogue reports.

How Bella Hadid managed to surprise us

This time, Bella was in the spotlight in Paris, where she arrived from Rome on the eve of the Saint Laurent show. It is worth noting that almost all of her everyday looks resemble shots from a fashion magazine.

This time, the model was spotted in a stylish all-black look. She combined two fashion hits from the past — a graphic T-shirt and leather pants. The black T-shirt with a glittering design by Re/Done immediately evoked associations with the aesthetics of the noughties. Bella added soft leather pants with a low fit and slits at the ankles — very 90s.

New look of the model. Photo: Vogue

She completed her look with a leather jacket, a western belt with a chunky silver buckle, square sunglasses, a black Sac De Jour bag by Saint Laurent with crocodile texture and stylish heeled loafers with metal details by The Row.

Her makeup is natural and light, and her hair is in a neat bun. This look is usually chosen when going to a fitting or rehearsal before a show — another sign that Bella is already on the fashion beat.

Delicate makeup. Photo: Vogue

This street style appearance proved once again that printed tees are back in style. By the way, Bella was recently spotted in New York wearing a vintage t-shirt with the cover of the En Vogue album. As for leather pants, they are her favorite wardrobe staple. She often wears both suede chaps and cutout leather jeans, like the ones she chose for her date with Adam Banuelos.

Time will tell whether this combination will become a new global trend. But one thing is already clear: Bella Hadid's graphic T-shirt and leather pants look so cool that fashionistas around the world will definitely take note of this look.

