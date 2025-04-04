Amazing chocolate bag by Louis Vuitton — Price and photos

A woman with a bag. Photo: Freepik

Famous brands never cease to amaze with new products and fashion trends. For example, the French fashion house Louis Vuitton released an unusual bag for Easter, which is made entirely of chocolate, and its price is pleasantly surprising.

Louis Vuitton chocolate bag

The iconic Chocolate Egg Bag, which is already on everyone's lips, was created by Nicolas Ghesquière for the spring-summer 2019 show. Maxime Frederic, pastry chef at Louis Vuitton, is responsible for this sweet model. He managed to turn the world-famous bag model into a real gastronomic dream.

Louis Vuitton Chocolate Egg Bag. Photo: louisvuitton

Chocolate and original Louis Vuitton bags. Photo: louisvuitton

This is a perfect copy of the legendary Egg Bag, but instead of leather, it is made of 70% dark chocolate. The handles and decorations are made of 40% milk chocolate, and there is a generous layer of roasted hazelnuts inside. You won't want to carry one around with you, because it will be hard to resist eating it.

The filling of a Louis Vuitton chocolate bag. Photo: louisvuitton

Louis Vuitton edible bag made of chocolate. Photo: louisvuitton

Such an exclusive model costs 225 euros (10,125 hryvnias) and weighs 970 grams. So, if you've ever wanted to literally eat a fashion item, there seems to be no more perfect situation.

