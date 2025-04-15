Fashionable women's bags 2025 — current shapes and textures for summer

A girl with a bag. Photo: Freepik

Bags have long been no longer just a thing for storing small items. They are our daily companions that carry not only keys and a phone, but also a piece of our mood. And to be honest, we can't imagine ourselves without a bag. Especially in the summer, when you want lightness, freedom, a little adventure, and all this to be emphasized with details. For example, a relevant and stylish bag.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what's in trend.

Advertisement

Fashionable options for bags for summer

Raffia

Just like shorts or a linen dress, a raffia bag is summer in its purest form. This material has become so familiar that we are no longer even surprised when we see it on the catwalk. But what's interesting is that this time the designers decided to move away from the beach style with bags. Instead, neat, elegant models. For example, a green tote, a laconic clutch, or a bag with a touch of classics. You want to wear them not only on vacation, but also in the city.

Raffia bag. Photo from Instagram

Mesh bag — from a tote bag to a trend

The mesh bag made a comeback last season, but now you can't confuse it with a tote bag. It's part of a stylish look. This bag has a light and casual look, but it's important: to keep everything inside from falling apart, it's better to combine it with a small cosmetic bag or clutch. It's both practical and beautiful.

Mesh bag. Photo from Instagram

Crochet is not just for blankets

Crochet is back in fashion. Crochet is the same knitting technique that was previously associated with retro accessories. And now with stylish summer bags that convey a boho mood. If you are afraid of looking too "folk" in your clothes, just choose a bag in this technique. And you will support the trend, and the look will be balanced.

Crochet bag. Photo from Instagram

Bags this summer are not only convenient. They are a game, an experiment, sometimes childhood memories, sometimes a dream of traveling. Choose yours and don't be afraid to wear something new.

Earlier, we wrote about which bag from the 2000s will be in demand this year.

We also reported on which bag all celebrities adored back in the 90s.