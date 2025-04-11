The famous bag from the 90s is back in fashion — everyone recognises it

A girl with a stylish bag. Photo: Freepik

In fashion, as in cinema, old hits always come back. And now the legendary bag from the 90s, which was worn by all the most famous girls in Hollywood, is once again in the spotlight. The Kate Spade Sam bag is with us again, but in a new format and with new fans. Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and the Olsen Sisters used to carry it around, and now Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa are also wearing it.

Who What Wear writes about it.

Advertisement

What makes this cult bag special

A simple rectangular shape, nylon, a laconic logo — nothing fancy, just style. It was first released in 1993 and instantly became the "very" first designer purchase for many fashionistas. It was affordable at the same time as having that "high life" energy. By the way, it was with this collection that the great success story of the Kate Spade brand began.

Kate Spade bag. Photo: glamour.com

And now there is a new version. Miniature, stylish, in black, white, bright yellow and pale blue colors. Just what you need for spring. Comfortable handle, nothing too much — perfect for every day. It can be worn with jeans, with a dress, with anything, because it is not tied to any one style.

Why this bag is back at the peak of popularity

Because nostalgia is in fashion now. People are falling in love with the 90s and 2000s again. And this bag is like a small time machine. It gives you a feeling of that carefree period when glossy magazines still smelled of printing and maximalism in minimalism was in fashion.

A practical bag. Photo: evzuttya.com

In short: Sam Bag is not just a bag. It is a memory, emotion, style and modern classic all in one.

Earlier we wrote about the bag Bella Hadid loves.

We also reported on the next original bag to be presented by Louis Vuitton brand before Easter.