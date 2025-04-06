Stylish trouser suits for spring 2025 — you can wear them not only on the job

Stylish suits. Photo: freepik

This season's fashion is full of interesting experiments and combinations. Trends change frequently, fashion is cyclical, and often surprises us with unusual things. However, this spring, attention is focused on trouser suits, which are available in different colors and styles.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Advertisement

The most popular trouser suits for spring 2025

Trouser suits with palazzo trousers and a fitted jacket have been a hot trend for the past few seasons. In this look, the jacket can have interesting variations of the shoulders and a mandatory accent on the waist.

Stylish trouser suit. Photo: salome.mory/Instagram

The oversized trouser suit with a single button on the jacket is also not far behind. A stylish belt and loafers are the perfect match for it. Accessorise with trendy glasses, minimalist earrings, and a medium-sized bag.

White oversized trouser suit. Photo from Instagram

Masculine suits on women became a hot hit. Wide jackets with baggy trousers were quickly adopted by all fashionistas and influencers. This suit has an old-new aesthetic.

Nicole Kidman in a masculine suit. Photo from Instagram

In spring 2025, these suits will be hot trends. You can safely combine them with both formal style and add accents to make your look more elegant.

Earlier, we wrote that dresses from the 70s came back into fashion and became hot trends.

We also reported that the slouchy bag has become a popular hit this season.