These are the 4 trendiest shorts women are wearing in 2025

A woman in shorts. Photo: Freepik

When the sun starts warming up, all you want is to ditch the jeans and reach for something lighter and more comfortable. Shorts are the perfect choice for spring and summer — but finding the right pair isn’t always easy. Stores are packed with options, and fashionistas on Instagram are constantly showing off new ways to wear them.

To make it easier, Elle rounded up four stylish and practical shorts trends that are actually being worn this season.

Advertisement

The trendiest shorts of the season

Longline denim shorts

If you have classic short denim cutoffs — great. But in 2025, the spotlight is on longer styles that hit at or just above the knee. They feel fresh and modern, and pair perfectly with a plain white tee, breezy shirt, or crop top. Want to go bolder? Try a full denim look with a matching jacket. To avoid looking too basic, add a woven-strap bag or brown suede sandals.

Elongated denim shorts. Photo from Instagram

Striped knit shorts

The most comfortable everyday option: lightweight knit shorts. In stripes, they’re both chic and laid-back. Perfect for lounging, walks, or picnics. If you match them with a coordinating top, it feels like a ready-made set. Go for bold colors like red, lime, or lemon if you want a wow factor. Throw on a woven tote and flat sandals, and you're set.

Striped shorts. Photo from Instagram

Bloomers

These doll-like shorts with ruffles or bows aren’t for everyone — but they’re definitely trending. There's something nostalgic and fairytale-like about them. Pair with a soft cardigan and ballet flats for a delicate look. Or contrast the sweetness with chunky boots or a hoodie. If you like playing with opposites, this one’s for you.

Bloomers. Photo from Instagram

Office-core with a twist

Shorts that say "just left a meeting" are trending, too — but they’re not your average bermudas. Think mini tailored shorts in suiting fabric, styled with a crisp shirt, blazer, and even a tie. Add kitten heels or stick with loafers — the vibe is up to you.

Mini shorts. Photo from Instagram

Spring and summer are about freedom of movement — your clothes should bring both style and joy. So skip the trend chase and pick what works for you. If in doubt, one of these four styles will surely click.

Previously, we shared styling tips for this season’s trending capris.

We also highlighted the return of brown jeans as a must-have for spring and summer.