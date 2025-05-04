Capri pants are trending again — here’s how to wear them in 2025

A girl in a summer outfit. Photo: Freepik

Last season, Capri pants made their comeback — those cropped trousers we used to see on every teen show heroine. They’re longer than Bermuda shorts but shorter than full-length pants — a golden middle ground. Some loved them instantly, others cringed, saying they shorten the legs and distort the figure. But curiosity won out. And now, a new season is here — and Capri pants are once again on the streets.

Capri pants: the perfect pick for spring and summer

This is one of those pieces getting a well-deserved second chance. During spring, when it’s still too chilly for shorts but too warm for full-length trousers, Capri pants offer the perfect compromise. They're often styled with trench coats — beige classics always work — or paired with oversized jackets, leather bikers, or structured blazers. The result is stylish: a sleek bottom balanced by a bold top.

When the weather gets warmer, the styling changes. Capri pants look great with basic tees, flowy shirts, or even bright tops and dresses. It all depends on the mood. For a more elegant vibe, go with simple, solid colors. But if you're after a playful look, denim or sporty styles with contrast lines are your best bet.

The key is not to be afraid — Capri pants today aren't just a throwback, they're a way to stand out. And remember, trends are a game. And this one is just getting started.

