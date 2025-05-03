Most stylish and comfortable sandals for summer 2025

Sandals on a platform. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to choose sandals that are not only beautiful but truly comfortable. This year, designers have made sure we no longer have to choose between style and comfort. The trends are all about light steps, a good mood, and confidence.

Novyny.LIVE explains what’s in style.

Advertisement

In summer 2025, there’s no one-size-fits-all "rule" when it comes to footwear. Sandals can be anything: heeled, platformed, or flat. The only rule is comfort and personal style. The idea is simple: choose what feels as good as it looks.

Stylish and comfortable footwear of 2025

Heeled sandals

A thick, stable heel is perfect for those looking to add a touch of elegance to their look. These sandals pair well with light dresses, suits, or jeans. Pay special attention to models in pastel shades and natural materials — they’re this season’s favorites.

Sandals with heels. Photo from Instagram

Platforms and wedges are back

Yes, they’re in style again. Especially those with unique shapes or materials like cork, textile, or with a slight retro vibe. These are the shoes that add height without tiring your feet.

Sandals on a wedge. Photo from Instagram

Flat sandals

For walks, travel, and everyday errands — these are a must-have. Especially if you value freedom and want to walk several kilometers without blisters. Top picks include minimalist designs, thin straps, metallic accents, and solid colors.

Sandals with a low heel. Photo from Instagram

This summer, sandals are your way of being yourself — stylish, comfortable, and unique. The summer vibe starts with your favorite pair. And once you find them, wear them proudly — because in 2025, comfort is the trend.

Previously, we shared tips on what shoes pair best with jeans this season.

We also wrote about classic footwear styles that never go out of fashion.