Torn pants in the image of Anne Hathaway - a new fashion trend

A private presentation of Ralph Lauren’s Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection was recently held in New York City, and Anne Hathaway’s bold appearance stole the spotlight. Known for her classic, refined looks — fitted dresses, sleek suits, and elegant eveningwear — the actress surprised everyone with a daring style choice.

Anne Hathaway’s bold look: sparkling ripped pants

Hathaway appeared in dazzling ripped pants that shimmered with every step. The frayed hems added a rebellious edge, while tiny sequins caught the light, creating the effect of sparkling stardust.

Anne Hathaway. Photo from Instagram

To balance the bold trousers, she paired them with a simple white tank top and a long, flowing beige trench coat. On her feet, minimalist strappy stilettos further highlighted her graceful silhouette. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup emphasized glowing skin and softly defined eyes.

The look quickly became an inspiration for fashion lovers, proving that even edgy pieces like ripped pants can appear polished with the right styling.

A night of elegance and bold choices

Although the Ralph Lauren show was an exclusive, invite-only event, it drew many celebrities. Anne Hathaway sat front row alongside Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts, both of whom opted for understated, elegant outfits. Michelle wore a pastel-toned soft suit, while Naomi chose a classic off-shoulder black dress.

The evening confirmed Ralph Lauren’s commitment to blending timeless style with modern trends — and showed that true style icons like Hathaway aren’t afraid to push the boundaries, which is exactly what makes them unforgettable.

