Selena Gomez showed the fashionable spring total look — we follow suit

The American actress and singer Selena Gomez is literally everywhere right now: music, beauty, fashion — she shines everywhere. While her new album, I Said I Love You First, recorded with her fiancé Benny Blanco, is topping the charts and garnering millions of plays, the singer is not sitting still. Recently, in one of the most atmospheric corners of New York, in the Corner Store, she held a presentation of a new beauty product of her Rare Beauty brand — Bouncy Blush.

Stylish spring look by Selena Gomez

The atmosphere was warm and sincere. Selena and Benny spoke openly about the new product, about love, and their relationship. It was clear that it was not just a business or a show for them — it was a real story they were creating together.

Selena Gomez's look. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

For this event, Gomez chose a real fashion hit — the deep red total look by Magda Butrym. She wore a jacket with voluminous shoulders and a short dress decorated with a flower — the brand's trademark. She wore classic pumps with a pointed toe. This look is not just spectacular, but also distinctive. This spring, red is not about restraint, but about courage and vivid emotions.

The hairstyle is also in trend: a neat, elongated bob that perfectly emphasises facial features. The finishing touch was a crimson lip gloss — a hint of spring, love, and playfulness.

Selena Gomez seems to have found the balance between music, love, and the beauty industry. And, apparently, she is only gaining momentum.

