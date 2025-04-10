The skirt that was ignored for a long time, until Nicole Kidman wore it

Nicole Kidman. Photo: video screenshot

It seems that this spring, all fashionistas will have to reconsider their wardrobes. On the red carpet of the premiere of the movie Holland, Nicole Kidman appeared in the outfit that immediately started to be discussed by everyone from fashion critics to social media users. And although the movie's story turned out to be quite dark, the actress's look was a real highlight of the evening.

What skirt did Nicole Kidman make as the new trend?

Instead of the usual bright colors and lightweight fabrics for spring, Nicole chose an elegant classic — the white shirt with a collar and a black midi skirt. But not a simple one, because the skirt had a special silhouette — it was fitted at the waist and gradually expanded downwards, resembling a pipe. It would seem nothing out of the ordinary, but it was this shape that made the whole look exquisite and memorable.

It emphasizes the figure, moves beautifully, does not constrain, and at the same time has character. The trumpet silhouette is in fashion now and for good reason. It not only adds elegance to the look, but also makes it more modern, not too serious, but not too frivolous either. Red sandals became a bright final chord in Kidman's look.

Kidman showed off her stylish skirt. Photo: video screenshot

What is important is that everyone can repeat this look. Skirts of this cut have already appeared in many brands, from luxury to more affordable ones. Even if the budget is limited, you can find similar options made of soft fabric, and add a bottom skirt for volume. The secret is in the right combination: a simple shirt, comfortable high-heeled shoes, and a little confidence.

Nicole Kidman impressed with her stylish look. Photo: video screenshot

Kidman's look is a perfect example of how a classic comes to life in a new light. You don't have to look for something complicated or fancy — it's enough to play with familiar things in the right way. That's why the trumpet skirt has already become a major favorite this spring. It is suitable for both social events and for an ordinary day when you want to look a little more special.

