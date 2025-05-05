The shoes chosen by Dakota Johnson are a new summer must-have

Dakota Johnson. Photo: video screenshot

This year, Birkenstocks finally regain the title of the most comfortable shoes of spring and summer. They are chosen not only because they are affordable, but also for their incredible lightness, correct shape, and foot support. These are not just flip-flops, but shoes that really take care of your feet. In the heat, when you want to breathe with every cell, it is very important that the shoes do not rub, slip, or make you think about pain.

Comfortable and stylish shoes for summer

In 2025, naturalness is all the rage, so Birkenstocks fit in with this trend ideally. Their simple silhouette and natural materials go well with a light linen dress, baggy trousers, mini-skirt, or even a strict sundress. You can choose a classic model with two buckles or a newer one with a back strap. They also come in colors to suit every taste: from cream and caramel to deep khaki or basic black.

Modern fashionistas wear them not only on holiday, but also in the city with trench coats, casual jackets, chinos, and large sunglasses. And if you want a little glamour, you can choose a version with a patent upper or soft velour. By the way, even the stars choose comfort: recently Dakota Johnson was spotted in Los Angeles in a simple look — a white T-shirt, black trousers and classic Birkenstocks, which only confirms their versatility and style.

Dakota Johnson. Photo: Backgrid

Here are some simple ideas on how to wear Birkenstocks this season:

With ripped jeans and a basic top — an ideal everyday look, especially if you add a shopper bag and metal-rimmed glasses.

— an ideal everyday look, especially if you add a shopper bag and metal-rimmed glasses. With a light linen dress — for walks in the heat or a picnic in the park. Add a wicker hat and you have a ready-made look with a touch of boho.

— for walks in the heat or a picnic in the park. Add a wicker hat and you have a ready-made look with a touch of boho. With suit shorts and an oversized shirt — for urban looks where comfort is the main value.

— for urban looks where comfort is the main value. With wide palazzo pants and a crop top — laconic, comfortable, and very relevant in 2025.

— laconic, comfortable, and very relevant in 2025. With a denim midi skirt and a printed T-shirt — a simple weekend option that always works.

— a simple weekend option that always works. With a sundress with thin straps — add a wicker handbag or cross-body to this look and get summer ease of dress.

— add a wicker handbag or cross-body to this look and get summer ease of dress. With a tracksuit in pastel colors — as an alternative to sneakers for hot weather.

Birkenstock. Photo: modivo

Their power is in their simplicity. They don't draw attention to themselves, but add ease and the right mood to the look. And the best part is that they are comfortable all day long.

