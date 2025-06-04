The haircut chosen by confident women is ideal for this summer

The girl is showing the length of her hair. Photo: Freepik

This summer, short hair is a real field for stylish experiments. If you're tired of the classic bob, pixie, or bob, it's time to pay attention to the hairstyle that looks fresh, spectacular, and not at all banal — the British haircut.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this haircut.

The haircut that came back from the past

Once upon a time, this shape was exclusively for men: short, shaved temples and nape of the neck, and a longer parietal area. But now everything has changed, and now the British haircut looks great on women. It has become softer, more feminine, and more adaptable to any look. In the women's version, the length of the sides is often left a little longer, but the top remains voluminous — this is what adds to the "wow" effect.

The girl has made a short haircut. Photo from Instagram

At first glance, the British woman looks a bit like a pixie, but with more volume. It looks great on any face shape: it visually stretches it, makes it thinner, and helps to smooth out sharp features, such as the chin or cheekbones. It is ideal for those who want to focus on the eyes, because they are the ones that come to the fore here. Wear makeup with highlighted eyes, and you will be unrivalled.

British haircut. Photo from Instagram

Another advantage: this hairstyle has no age restrictions. It is chosen by young girls who are not afraid of bold changes, and women who just want to refresh their look. And the main thing is that styling does not take much time. A couple of moves and you're ready to conquer the world.

There are many variations of the British haircut:

If you want something delicate, leave a little hair at the temples.

If you dream of drama, feel free to shave the sides or the back of your head.

If you don't want to say goodbye to your bangs, choose the version with elongated bangs. It perfectly balances a face with a massive forehead or sharp features.

The woman with the luxurious haircut. Photo from Instagram

This haircut looks especially cool on wavy hair — it adds volume, makes curls look thicker, and adds character to the hairstyle.

