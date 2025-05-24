The most popular perfumes of the last 10 years — favorites of millions

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

Some perfumes will never go out of fashion. They have won the hearts of millions and confidently hold the lead. Over the past ten years, several fragrances have become the most popular and still win the love of many.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

The five best perfumes of the last 10 years

Jimmy Choo Blossom

This fruity-sweet fragrance captivates with its tenderness and lightness. Notes of sweet raspberries, juicy red berries, and fresh citrus are followed by accords of intoxicating rose.

Jimmy Choo Blossom perfume. Photo from Instagram

Moschino Funny

This fragrance is about playfulness and joy. At the beginning, you can feel bitter orange, red currant, and pink peppercorn. In the background are seductive floral notes of jasmine, violet, and peony.

Moschino Funny perfume. Photo from Instagram

Trussardi Donna

Confident and elegant women choose this fragrance. Trussardi Donna envelops you in a delicate veil of flowers and rare woods, and hides notes of jasmine, delicate orange blossom, and enchanting water lily.

Trussardi Donna perfume. Photo from Instagram

Dolce&Gabbana L´Imperatrice

This cult fragrance combines exotic fruits with sensual florals. Juicy kiwi in the opening notes is exquisitely intertwined with expressive accords of pink pepper. Watermelon, cyclamen, and silky jasmine add sensuality.

Dolce & Gabbana L´Imperatrice perfume. Photo from Instagram

Armand Basi In Red

This fragrance ideally reflects the tender and spontaneous side of any woman. It is filled with flowers and will be indispensable for those who are full of emotions, passions, and innate inner strength. The fragrance starts with citrus and bergamot, followed by lily of the valley, jasmine, rose, and violet.

Armand Basi In Red perfume. Photo from Instagram

These five fragrances have long been cult favorites and don't seem to be going out of fashion. They have become timeless classics that everyone likes.

