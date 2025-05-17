Five iconic perfumes — Everyone has forgotten about these legendary fragrances

A woman holding perfume. Photo: Freepik

Perfume is an invisible accessory that can complete any look. While some fragrances never go out of style and remain popular among fashionistas, others may be forgotten yet still be iconic.

Iconic perfumes that have been forgotten

Giorgio Armani My Way

This perfume combines the freshness of a white floral bouquet with sensual notes of vanilla and cedar. Velvety jasmine and orange blossom add freshness, while vanilla and cedar add warmth and sophistication.

Giorgio Armani My Way perfume. Photo from Instagram

Paco Rabanne Olympea

This floral fragrance is reminiscent of mountain peaks with its freshness. It opens with a fresh accord of spicy herbal sage, pink pepper, and greenery. The heart notes are jasmine and rose.

Paco Rabanne Olympia perfume. Photo from Instagram

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris

At the opening notes of the fragrance, you will feel the tenderness of juicy fruits. The perfume combines the sweetness of strawberries, playful raspberries, seductive pear and orange accords. Intoxicating jasmine is intertwined with peony.

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris perfume. Photo from Instagram

Montale Intense Café

This coffee fragrance has won many hearts. It is based on sensual coffee, which quickly gives way to a delicate rose. This duo leaves a beautiful trail of vanilla, velvety amber and white musk.

Montale Intense Cafe perfume. Photo from Instagram

Yves Saint Laurent Libre

This fragrance opens with enchanting notes of tangerine, black currant, and lavender. The floral melody continues in the heart, with jasmine and delicate orange blossom. This inspiring perfume is impossible to forget.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre perfume. Photo from Instagram

These perfumes have been undeservedly forgotten, despite having won the hearts of many fashionistas. Perhaps some of them will make a comeback.

