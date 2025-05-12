Perfumes better than Lost Cherry — for those who are looking for something new

A nice perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

The world of fragrances is like the world of emotions: invisible but very tangible. Perfume can change your mood, confidence, and even the way you look at yourself. If you want something new, not banal, not like what you hear at every turn, then pay attention to these three perfumes. Each of them has its own mood and character, just like a real woman.

The perfume that will not leave anyone indifferent

De Young Red — Orlov Paris

This fragrance is like a red wine or a bright lipstick — bold, expressive, very feminine. It opens with notes of blackcurrant, cherry, and blackberry — as if ripe berries had just been crushed in the palm of your hand. Then it becomes warmer, woody, leaving behind the same memorable trail. Best suited for the evening. By the way, it sounds even deeper in cooler weather.

Rouge Smoking — BDK Parfums

It is not just a fragrance, but a whole story. There are cherries, vanilla, and a light smoke, as if you were sitting in an old bar somewhere in Paris, drinking a cocktail and listening to jazz. The perfume is very long-lasting, a little powdery, a little sweet, but definitely not boring. It fits ideally with the look of a woman who knows what she wants. Ideal for dates, evening walks, and meetings in the city.

Guidance — Amouage

It is a fragrance that is difficult to describe in a single word. It contains rose, pear, spices, and sandalwood — and all this is combined so softly and beautifully that it seems as if the fragrance was created especially for you. It is both gentle and deep. A kind of perfume for reflections, walks, and moments when you want to be yourself. It sounds good both day and night, leaving a sophisticated trail.

