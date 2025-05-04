5 bold rose perfumes with luxurious trails to wear this spring

Perfumes. Photo: Pixabay

As the cold, heavy scents of winter evenings give way to warmth and sunshine, it’s the perfect time to refresh your perfume shelf. Spring is all about freshness, lightness, and renewal — and no symbol captures that better than the rose. That’s why floral fragrances deserve a closer look.

Yes, rose in perfume can sound cliché — but not when it’s paired with unexpected ingredients. It can be soft and barely there, or bold and daring with touches of wood, spice, or even sea salt. Everything depends on what it’s "introduced to" in the blend.

Standout rose perfumes that will stay on trend for seasons to come

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la rose

Like a morning breeze playing with your hair. A light, fresh composition of Bulgarian and Damask rose that dances with citrus notes. Sophisticated but subtle — perfect for those times when you want to smell expensive, but not overwhelming.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la rose. Photo: Makeup.ua

Diptyque Eau Rose

Like a stroll through a rose garden after the rain. You get it all here: petals, leaves, even a hint of thorns. It smells natural and fresh, nothing like your grandmother’s perfume. A spring must-have when you want something light but full of character.

Kilian Paris Roses On Ice

Imagine a rose meeting cucumber, lime, and blueberry. A fresh, almost icy scent inspired by a gin and tonic. This isn’t just perfume — it’s a wearable cocktail. Ideal for warm evenings when you want something unexpected.

Tom Ford Rose Exposed

This isn’t your soft greeting-card rose. This one’s all about boldness and passion. Rose is mixed with black pepper, cocoa, and tonka bean, creating a daring scent. Perfect for nights when you want to make a statement.

Tom Ford Rose Exposed. Photo: Brocard

Le Labo Rose 31

A rose with an edge. It blends with cumin, woods, and musk, creating something unique and just a bit rebellious. This is the kind of scent that works both for romantic nights and important meetings.

