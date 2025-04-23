Iconic perfumes from TikTok — What's their secret

A woman spras perfume on her body. Photo: Freepik

Calmness suddenly became a fragrance. Aldebaran by Marc-Antoine Barrois is exactly the kind of scent that makes you stop for a second and think: what kind of magic is this? The bottle seems to be standard — strict, with a golden lid. But inside is a completely different story.

The perfume that went viral online

In the bottle, instead of the expected classicism, there is an explosion of tuberose that remains fresh as if it had just been picked. A little spicy paprika for character, mate tea for depth, and tonka to fall in love with the scent completely.

Interestingly, Aldebaran reveals itself differently to everyone — almost as if it’s been specially crafted to match your mood and skin. Fun fact: the fragrance is named after one of the brightest stars in the Taurus constellation. In Arabic, Aldebaran means "the one who leads the way" — and that’s exactly what this scent does. It doesn’t just smell good — it inspires, it energizes, it leads.

It's no wonder that TikTok has already been torn apart: everyone is talking about this perfume, because it was created by Quentin Bish, a perfumer with an unlimited imagination. He says: "Tuberose is the most alluring flower. I made it even more delicate, added a little paprika to make it flush, and subtle to make it addictive".

Aldebaran is your personal patronus, as Marc-Antoine Barrois himself says. Something that keeps you in the dark and shows you the way forward. It is a smell about choice, about the light inside that leads.

This fragrance is really like a delicate tuberose, but not like the others: without excessive sweetness, without an old-fashioned sound. Fresh, light, modern. With coconut mist and spicy pollen. Tuberose is a real diva here: proud but gentle.

During Milan Design Week 2025, this fragrance became the centerpiece of the installation: a space where everyone went their own way — from the dark forest to the bright meadow. And that is a metaphor for Aldebaran. Because the scent is not just about the smell. It is about the path, about moving towards yourself, towards your light.

