Chanel impresses with a new fragrance — This perfume deserves attention

Celebrities and influencers from all over the world came to see the premiere of the new Chanel Chance Eau Splendide fragrance that took place in Paris. The perfume won the public's favor with its luminosity and confidently claimed leadership of the entire fragrance line, according to Vogue.

New Chanel Chance Eau Splendide fragrance

A special place was chosen to showcase the fragrance — a secret gallery in the north of Paris was transformed into a fairytale space, a kind of beauty Disneyland. A giant neon sign at the entrance, "Take your Chance", vividly reflected the character of the fragrance.

Chanel Chance Eau Splendide. Photo: Vogue

The perfume's creator combined notes of wood, flowers, fruit and musk. Chanel Chance Eau Splendide has been called the most striking fragrance in the entire line. The line now consists of five fragrances:

pink Chance Eau Tendre;

green Chance Eau Fraîche;

yellow Chance;

orange Chance Eau Vive;

purple Chanel Chance Eau Splendide.

New Chanel Chance Eau Splendide perfume. Photo: Vogue

The accent of Chanel Chance Eau Splendide is the raspberry note. However, the fragrance is not overloaded with sweetness; on the contrary, it is fresh and reminiscent of a sip of cold lemonade. This technique has been called a new word in perfumery.

Chanel Chance Eau Splendide fragrance. Photo: Vogue

At the presentation, guests weren’t simply introduced to the fragrance — they were fully immersed in it. The philosophy behind Chanel Chance came true: life is a game, and every opportunity should be embraced wholeheartedly. Guests explored beauty-themed attractions designed so that no one could lose — every moment was a win. And as if that weren’t enough, the entire experience unfolded against the breathtaking backdrop of Paris.

