The masterpiece among perfumes — why it became No. 1 in the world

There are some fragrances that do not shout, do not cause surprise, do not draw all the attention, but leave a pleasant aftertaste in the memory. Wood Sage & Sea Salt is just like that. Calm, warm, like a summer evening by the sea. Without unnecessary pathos, without excessive sweetness. It's just about harmony.

The fragrance that has been in trend for years

The fragrance first appeared in 2014 and was created by Christine Najel, one of the most talented perfumers currently working for Hermès. There are many popular perfumes on her list that you have definitely tested at least once, even if you don't remember the name.

This perfume smells very "human". Not chemically, not synthetically, but honestly. Sea salt, sage, a little grapefruit, ambrette, seaweed — nothing complicated, but that's the point. This is not the sea from the men's deodorant adverts of the 90s, but a warm, real, living sea. The one where you just sit on the sand, watch the waves, and feel that everything is in its place.

Sage is special here. It is not harsh, not pharmaceutical. It's like a calming thought at the end of a hard day. And it is this note that makes many people feel attached. Ambrette adds softness, depth, and a sense of "closeness to the body", which makes the fragrance seem very intimate.

There is almost no citrus, it flashes somewhere at the very start and immediately disappears. And this is not a disadvantage — it is simply not the main character here.

The fragrance sounds very delicate. It can be worn in the office, in transport, for a walk — it will not offend or suffocate anyone. This perfume is like a breath of fresh air — you can't see it, but you really need it. If you find it, don't pass it by. Perhaps it will be your personal sea in a bottle.

