Scents for every occasion — Perfect perfume set for Spring/Summer 2025

A beautiful bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Perfume is like a mood, like a change in the weather. One fragrance cannot tell everything about you. That's why it's better to have your own "fragrant wardrobe" — a set of perfumes for different situations and seasons. There are scents for weekdays, when you need to concentrate, and there are scents that envelop you in sensuality before an evening date.

What should be in your perfume collection

It's simple. A few basic fragrances that will cover your basic "fragrance needs":

for everyday activities;

for important moments;

for yourself, when you want to feel special, even for no reason.

Fresh and light

These are your companions for warm weather, morning meetings, trips, days when you need a little energy, but without unnecessary drama.

Here's what you should try:

Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Nil — green mango, lotus, depth and freshness at the same time.

— green mango, lotus, depth and freshness at the same time. Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fico di Amalfi — figs, citrus, a little wood. Juicy and sunny.

— figs, citrus, a little wood. Juicy and sunny. Clean Reserve Rain — a fragrance that smells like post-rain air, purity and a new beginning.

Different scents. Photo: Pixabay

Floral and romantic

When you want to smell soft and feminine, almost like in a movie. For meetings, warm evenings, or just when your soul asks for tenderness.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian À la Rose — Like a bouquet of two different roses, very elegant.

— Like a bouquet of two different roses, very elegant. Narciso Rodriguez For Her — floral and powdered with musk, a bit mysterious, but not intrusive.

— floral and powdered with musk, a bit mysterious, but not intrusive. Chloé Eau de Parfum — rose petals, peony, honey. A real scent of tenderness.

A bottle of perfume. Photo: Pixabay

Perfume is another way to tell the world about yourself without words. The perfect wardrobe of fragrances is when each bottle corresponds to you in a certain state: cheerful, romantic, focused or dreamy. And best of all, you can choose who you want to be today just by choosing what to put on your skin.

