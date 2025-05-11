TOP 5 women's perfumes that men can't resist — they smell luxurious

A woman holds a bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Perfume is an invisible accessory that completes your look and ensures you won't go unnoticed. There are several women's fragrances that men simply adore. These favorites will drive you crazy and leave no one indifferent.

Advertisement

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

Five women's perfumes that men love

Body by Burberry

This fragrance is ideal for those who want to exude sensuality and luxury. Peach, freesia, and greenery add a subtle hint of seduction. Rose, iris, and sandalwood complement the perfume, creating an irresistible scent.

Body — Burberry. Photo from Instagram

Lovestruck — Vera Wang

This fragrance embodies passion and romance in a single bottle. It contains notes of guava, angelica, tuberose, tangerine, lotus flower, and musk. No man can resist this perfume.

Lovestruck — Vera Wang. Photo from Instagram

Euphoria — Calvin Klein

This fragrance is sweetened by pomegranate and dates. Juicy greens provide a fresh touch. This long-lasting perfume has a touch of mystery. It is a blend of Japanese apple, green leaves, pomegranate, lotus, and black orchid.

Euphoria — Calvin Klein. Photo from Instagram

Live in Love — Oscar de la Renta

This green, floral fragrance opens with notes of bergamot, ginger, orchid, hyacinth, jasmine, orange blossom, and rose. Musk, amber, cedar, and sandalwood complete the composition. This perfume celebrates the love of life, felt in every moment.

Live in Love — Oscar de la Renta. Photo from Instagram

My Queen — Alexander McQueen

This fragrance will make you feel like royalty. It opens with notes of almond and violet, followed by hints of orange blossom, white musk, white flowers, and sunflower. It ends with a blend of patchouli, cedar, vetiver, iris, and vanilla.

My Queen — Alexander McQueen. Photo from Instagram

Fresh or mysterious, sweet or sharp — the choice is yours. Either way, you'll definitely receive compliments and attention with any of these perfumes.

Earlier, we wrote about the perfumes that have already become style benchmarks in 2025.

We also reported on fragrances that became seasonal hits thanks to TikTok.