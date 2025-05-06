The perfume from Paris chosen by the stars has a special fragrance

A bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

The YSL Libre perfume is a fragrance that you fall in love with at first whiff. It is adored by French women, titillators, and even stars like Dua Lipa, who has long been the face of this line. This perfume often appears in the favorites of your favorite influencers because it smells really expensive and looks very stylish on the shelf. The glass bottle with a golden logo is a small work of art, not just a perfume.

Libre is a mix of warmth and elegance. It has everything: floral tenderness and deep sweetness. At the heart are lavender, orange blossom, and jasmine. And the composition is completed by notes of vanilla and musk, leaving a trace that is simply impossible to tear yourself away from. The fragrance literally envelops you, leaving a pleasant trail that lasts for a long time and does not disappear after several hours.

The Libre collection already has five versions, and each sounds different. For those who are looking for something lighter and more airy, there is Eau De Toilette. And if you want more depth and brightness, then you should definitely try Libre Intense. Both have the same sophisticated character, but with different moods.

What do people say? That they are not only noticed, but are constantly asked what kind of fragrance it is. Libre has that very rare quality — almost everyone likes it. You want to wear it every day and come back to it again because it gives you confidence and a feeling that the world belongs to you.

