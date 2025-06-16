Hailey Bieber's nails — Lemon drop nail design conquered the Summer 2025

Hailey Bieber. Photo from open sources

Nails that scream "The Dolce Vita Summer" are all the rage now: Lemon Drop design conquers fashionistas all over the world. Fresh, creative, captivating — these nails will be the perfect summer accent to your outfit. Famous American model Hailey Bieber particularly loves this design, making it even more popular.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trend highlighted by Vogue.

Advertisement

Lemon Drop nails that you will see everywhere

In the Summer 2025, Lemony colors are combined with blue accents and white stripes. These colorful, detailed designs also evoke another Italian aesthetic: Vietri tableware, a type of traditional glazed ceramic often seen around the Amalfi Coast.

These designs are suitable for short and long nails alike, and you can adapt them to your taste. Those who are daring can add larger accents or more colors. If you prefer a more understated look, you can opt for the solid lemony color.

Whether or not you’re planning a trip to southern Italy, this design will give you good vibes.

Earlier, we wrote about Blue nail designs that are trending this summer.

Also, we shared the hottest nail shape of the Summer 2025 that comes back from the 2000s.