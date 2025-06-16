Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionTechnologyWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Lemon Drop Nails trend — Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Lemon Drop Nails trend — Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 June 2025 17:55
Hailey Bieber's nails — Lemon drop nail design conquered the Summer 2025
Hailey Bieber. Photo from open sources

Nails that scream "The Dolce Vita Summer" are all the rage now: Lemon Drop design conquers fashionistas all over the world. Fresh, creative, captivating — these nails will be the perfect summer accent to your outfit. Famous American model Hailey Bieber particularly loves this design, making it even more popular.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trend highlighted by Vogue.

Advertisement

Lemon Drop nails that you will see everywhere

In the Summer 2025, Lemony colors are combined with blue accents and white stripes. These colorful, detailed designs also evoke another Italian aesthetic: Vietri tableware, a type of traditional glazed ceramic often seen around the Amalfi Coast.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lou (@lou.loujosie)

These designs are suitable for short and long nails alike, and you can adapt them to your taste. Those who are daring can add larger accents or more colors. If you prefer a more understated look, you can opt for the solid lemony color.

Whether or not you’re planning a trip to southern Italy, this design will give you good vibes.

Earlier, we wrote about Blue nail designs that are trending this summer. 

Also, we shared the hottest nail shape of the Summer 2025 that comes back from the 2000s.

fashion trends nails Hailey Bieber nails
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information