Main Fashion Lemon nails — Everyone loves this new trend of Summer 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 28 June 2025 01:00
Lemon nails that revoke vacation vibes — Nail ideas for Summer 2025
Women with summer nail designs. Photo: Freepik
What are lemon nails, and why is everyone talking about them? Nail ideas in a trendy color Why does everyone want lemon nails?

This summer, your nails won’t just channel the sea and sun — they’ll carry the zest of lemon too. Lemon nails are more than a manicure; they’re a mood, conjuring the scent of citrus groves in southern Italy, where even the air feels infused with sunshine.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trend.

What are lemon nails, and why is everyone talking about them?

Unlike last year's fruit chaos, where strawberries, kiwis, and oranges were featured, lemons are this summer's main attraction. But don't assume that this is trivial. Lemon nails are not just drawings of lemons; they're a whole range of variations, from simple to very creative.

Nail ideas in a trendy color

Minimalism

A bright yellow polish on short nails will look fashionable and fresh.

Minimalist manicure is always in trend
Monochromatic manicure. Photo from Instagram

Fruit nail art

A transparent base with subtle, watercolor-like lemon patterns. It looks very delicate and is definitely a great option for summer.

Great nail idea for summer
Fruit nail art. Photo from Instagram


Printed

This is an unusual yet fashionable and stylish design. It's perfect for those who are ready to stand out.

Unusual manicure that is very fashionable this summer
Interesting nail design. Photo from Instagram

Why does everyone want lemon nails?

Lemon nails are an easy way to carry summer with you — even if you're stuck in an air-conditioned office. This cheerful manicure brightens both your look and your mood. Instagram is already bursting with sunny lemon nail designs, and TikTok is full of quick tutorials for recreating the look at home. If you love trying new trends, now’s the perfect time!

fashion trends nails style nails
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
