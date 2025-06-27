Lemon nails that revoke vacation vibes — Nail ideas for Summer 2025

Women with summer nail designs. Photo: Freepik

This summer, your nails won’t just channel the sea and sun — they’ll carry the zest of lemon too. Lemon nails are more than a manicure; they’re a mood, conjuring the scent of citrus groves in southern Italy, where even the air feels infused with sunshine.

What are lemon nails, and why is everyone talking about them?

Unlike last year's fruit chaos, where strawberries, kiwis, and oranges were featured, lemons are this summer's main attraction. But don't assume that this is trivial. Lemon nails are not just drawings of lemons; they're a whole range of variations, from simple to very creative.

Nail ideas in a trendy color

Minimalism

A bright yellow polish on short nails will look fashionable and fresh.

Monochromatic manicure. Photo from Instagram

Fruit nail art

A transparent base with subtle, watercolor-like lemon patterns. It looks very delicate and is definitely a great option for summer.

Fruit nail art. Photo from Instagram



Printed

This is an unusual yet fashionable and stylish design. It's perfect for those who are ready to stand out.

Interesting nail design. Photo from Instagram

Why does everyone want lemon nails?

Lemon nails are an easy way to carry summer with you — even if you're stuck in an air-conditioned office. This cheerful manicure brightens both your look and your mood. Instagram is already bursting with sunny lemon nail designs, and TikTok is full of quick tutorials for recreating the look at home. If you love trying new trends, now’s the perfect time!

