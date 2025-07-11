Nail art ideas with symbols that shield from negativity

Nail file in hands. Photo: Freepik

This summer's hottest manicure trend is more than just stylish — it's symbolic. Fashion lovers are now choosing nail designs that not only look great but are also believed to attract good luck and ward off bad energy. Certain symbols in nail art are even thought to offer protection from misfortune.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Nail art that protects you from the Evil Eye

Eyes

Nail designs featuring eyes can offer protection. This symbol prevents people who wish you harm from succeeding. It will also ward off bad luck. This design can be created in various styles. The eye image can be combined with other bright elements — it will always look stylish, interesting, and unusual.

Nail design. Photo from Instagram

Flames

Another powerful protective symbol is fire. It will "burn" negative energy and prevent failure. This design looks stylish and bright on your nails. You can apply this pattern over basic neutral colors or combine it with bright colors.

Nail design. Photo from Instagram

Branches

This design will protect you from bad luck. In many cultures, branches and leaves are considered talismans that ward off evil. They cleanse spaces and eliminate negative energy. This delicate design is suitable for anyone.

Nail design. Photo from Instagram

These manicure ideas are stylish and useful. They're like amulets that will protect you from adversity.

