Main Fashion Astrology-inspired nails: designs for all 12 zodiac signs

Astrology-inspired nails: designs for all 12 zodiac signs

en
Publication time 11 July 2025 19:17
The best nail designs for every zodiac sign
Hands. Photo: Pexels

Astrologers suggest the best manicure style for each zodiac sign. It turns out that your choice of colors and nail design can accentuate your personality and create a harmonious look.

Read more from Novyny.LIVE.

Nail design ideas for 12 zodiac signs

Aries

Bold and energetic Aries can safely choose a manicure with five bright colors. It's a great way to showcase your dynamism and self-confidence!

Nail design for Aries
Nail design for Aries. Photo from Instagram

Taurus

Sensible and sophisticated Taurus will definitely appreciate the classics. French tips will highlight their impeccable taste and love of elegance.

Nail design for taurus
French tips. Photo from Instagram

Gemini

Cheerful and restless, Gemini is always searching for something new. A colorful manicure or fun designs that reflect their curious nature are perfect for them.

Nail design for gemini
Bright nail design. Photo from Instagram

Cancer

Sensitive Cancers who radiate warmth and tenderness will love pastel colors. Pink, blue, and floral motifs will complement their harmonious nature perfectly.

Nail design for csncer
Pink nails. Photo from Instagram

Leo

Confident Leos love luxury. They should choose a shiny manicure with polishes that will accentuate their charisma.

Nail design for leo
Glitter nails. Photo from Instagram

Virgo

Meticulous and attentive Virgos will appreciate the double line French tips. Its laconic and sophisticated look matches their character.

Nail design for virgo
French tips. Photo from Instagram

Libra

Libras always strive for harmony. A "two colors in half" manicure will perfectly accentuate their balanced nature. Alternatively, you can design something else in two colors.

Nail design for libra
An interesting design in green and milk colors. Photo: Instagram

Scorpio

Magnetic Scorpios are not afraid to be the center of attention. Animal print with cheetah motifs, for example, is an ideal option for these mysterious individuals.

Nail design for scorpio
Leopard print nails. Photo: Instagram

Sagittarius

Free-spirited Sagittarius are always open to new adventures. Blue shades or marine themes will help emphasize their adventurous spirit.

Nail design for sagittarius
Solid blue nails. Photo: Instagram

Capricorn

Practical Capricorns prefer restraint. Neutral shades or a monochromatic manicure with subtle accents are perfect for them.

Nail design for capricorn
Wine nails. Photo: Instagram

Aquarius

Aquarius, who is creative and independent, can choose a manicure with soft, swirling lines. It's the perfect way to showcase their creative approach to life.

Nail design for aquarius
Manicure with swirling lines. Photo: Instagram

Pieces

Dreamy Pisces loves playful designs. Patterns and bright colors, such as pink and green, reflect their imagination and kindness.

Nail design for Pieces
Pink nail design with hearts. Photo from Instagram

Generally speaking, an astrological manicure is a form of self-expression that allows you to add a unique touch to your appearance.

Read also:

Princess nails — the trend everyone's loving this summer

Lemon Drop Nails trend — Inspired by Hailey Bieber

This luxurious nail design is sure to captivate at first sight

fashion trends nails Astrology astrological signs
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
