The best nail designs for every zodiac sign

Astrology-inspired nails: designs for all 12 zodiac signs
Astrologers suggest the best manicure style for each zodiac sign. It turns out that your choice of colors and nail design can accentuate your personality and create a harmonious look.
Nail design ideas for 12 zodiac signs
Aries
Bold and energetic Aries can safely choose a manicure with five bright colors. It's a great way to showcase your dynamism and self-confidence!
Taurus
Sensible and sophisticated Taurus will definitely appreciate the classics. French tips will highlight their impeccable taste and love of elegance.
Gemini
Cheerful and restless, Gemini is always searching for something new. A colorful manicure or fun designs that reflect their curious nature are perfect for them.
Cancer
Sensitive Cancers who radiate warmth and tenderness will love pastel colors. Pink, blue, and floral motifs will complement their harmonious nature perfectly.
Leo
Confident Leos love luxury. They should choose a shiny manicure with polishes that will accentuate their charisma.
Virgo
Meticulous and attentive Virgos will appreciate the double line French tips. Its laconic and sophisticated look matches their character.
Libra
Libras always strive for harmony. A "two colors in half" manicure will perfectly accentuate their balanced nature. Alternatively, you can design something else in two colors.
Scorpio
Magnetic Scorpios are not afraid to be the center of attention. Animal print with cheetah motifs, for example, is an ideal option for these mysterious individuals.
Sagittarius
Free-spirited Sagittarius are always open to new adventures. Blue shades or marine themes will help emphasize their adventurous spirit.
Capricorn
Practical Capricorns prefer restraint. Neutral shades or a monochromatic manicure with subtle accents are perfect for them.
Aquarius
Aquarius, who is creative and independent, can choose a manicure with soft, swirling lines. It's the perfect way to showcase their creative approach to life.
Pieces
Dreamy Pisces loves playful designs. Patterns and bright colors, such as pink and green, reflect their imagination and kindness.
Generally speaking, an astrological manicure is a form of self-expression that allows you to add a unique touch to your appearance.
